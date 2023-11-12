-
Gene Boyd R. Lumawag was taking photographs of the sunset at the pier in Jolo, Sulu on 12 November 2004, the last day of the Ramadan, when a gunman shot him dead. He would have celebrated his 27th birthday a month later.
