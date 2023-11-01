Toggle this Proxi map with two fingers on your mobile phones to check out traffic advisories and updates on some of Davao City’s public and private cemeteries. Use your mouse if you’re on a desktop computer; use your trackpad if you’re on a laptop.

The map includes locations and directions to each cemetery. Click on the headstone icons for information. Each cemetery icon also leads to a Facebook post from the Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office, for more traffic details on each respective cemetery.

Also, here’s a live Waze Map to help you avoid (or safely navigate) heavy traffic.