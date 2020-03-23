PRAYER: Disturb The Politicians, O Lord

[“Disturb us Lord” is a prayer attributed to St. Francis Drake in 1577. Below is a prayer of Fe Tiaga Cayon, a proud Dabawenya now living in Quezon City, a single parent to a stranded UPLB male student because of COVID-19 and two women doctors who brave the frontlines to fight COVID-19.]
DISTURB THE POLITICIAN, O LORD
– for bullying DOH to have themselves and their kin COVID-19 tested
– when they are well-pleased with themselves, too selfish and self-centered
DISTURB THE POLITICIANS, O LORD
– when they bypass those in the front lines
– when they overtake those who are sick.
DISTURB THE POLITICIANS, O LORD
-when in this time to pursue the greater public good, they shamelessly seek to be first.
IN YOU, WE SEEK DIVINE JUSTICE, O LORD
MAY YOU BE MAGNANIMOUS TO US SO THAT WE MAY WITNESS THEM DISTURBED.
Give us the courage, boldness, wisdom and physical strength to see beyond the hues of politics so that, we, too, are able to care for the least and last
IN JESUS NAME, AND THE LOVING INTERCESSION OF THE BLESSED MOTHER, WE PLEAD YOU.