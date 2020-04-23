ANGAY-ANGAY LANG: XX-2020-4. Pang-apat ng Serye: Buhay sa bahay

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 23 April) – Pagkatapos ng mahigit na isang buwan sa quarantine, ilang salita na ang nauso: stay home o huwag lumabas, isa lang sa pamilya ang puedeng lumabas basta merong pases, lockdown. Sa Luzon lang ito, pero sa Visayas at Mindanao-Sulu desisyon na ito nga mga LGU. Magsuot ng mask sa labas ng bahay.

Dapat masaya tayo sa bahay, di ba? Normal sa atin na umuuwi tayo pag gabi. Kuwentuhan tayo kung ano ang naging karanasan sa labas, sa trabaho, sa ekwelahan, laro ng mga bata sa labas, kain, tulog. Kinabukasan, ligo, kain, labas, kanya- kanyang lakad. Ito ang normal na araw, araw-araw, pahinga sa Sabado at sa Linggo. Paminsan-minsan meron sumusulpot ang aswang, takot, kaba, tapos balik sa normal.

Pero bigla itong nagbago. Dahilan sa COVID-19, napilitan nating gawin ang hindi normal sa atin. Utos ng Gobiyerno, national survival na ito, quarantine, pasok sa bahay, walang lalabas, ihahatid ang pangailangan sa bahay. Nakakainis, nakakapagmura. Pero wala tayong choice dito. Matindi ang ating kalaban.

Wala na ang nakasanayan na malaya na buhay. Punta tayo mamasyal kung kailan, kahit saan, kung saan masaya tayo. Hindi natin alam kung hanggang kailan.

Ang malaking tanong ngayon? Anong gagawin araw gabi, nandito lang tayo sa bahay. At depende sa bahay, maluwag ba o masikip, depende kung marami tayo. Baka maubos ang bigas, baka katiting na lang ang ulam.

Suwerte ko, tatlo lang kami sa bahay, tig-isa kami ng kuwarto, kanya-kanya kami ng kompyuter, meron kaming landline na telepono, kanya-kanya kami ng celphone, meron kaming linya sa internet. Meron din tv pero ako lang ang gumagamit. Ako ang tagaluto pero marunong magluto kaming lahat, ang apo ang utusan, at si misis ang meron pases, drayber, lahat na, basta meron gagawin sa labas, kanya-kanya kami ng laba. Hindi naman ito problema kasi konti lang ang nagagamit na damit sa maghapon.

Anong exercise ko? Mahalaga ito, lalo na sa edad ko na 77, senior na, madaling mamatay daw, vulnerable sa sakit kung walang exercise, physical at sa utak. Bukod sa pagkain, heto ang mga gamit ko. Fountain of Youth ni Peter Kelder, libro at ang ritual sa exercise. O kaya ang Meditation on Twin Hearts for Peace and Illumination ni Choa Kok Sui ng Cebu.

Mula noong 1992 na-expose ako sa mga babasahing may kinalaman sa ancient wisdom, yong mga paniniwala ng mga Hindu, ng mga Buddhism, ng Islam, at iba’t ibang relihiyon. Ang dala ko hanggang ngayon ang meditation at Fountain of Youth.

Nakita ko ang libro ng Fountain of Youth noong 2008. Sabi pampabata daw. Totoo ba? Sa sunod na ito na serye ang tungkol sa mismong exercise. Nakakatulong ng malaki para manatiling buhay na buhay.

Ang katawan ng tao ay merong pitong sentro ng energy, umiikot mula sa ibaba patungo sa ulo, mabilis ang ikot, ito ang normal nito. Kung pumalya ang isa, dito nagkakaroon tayo ng problema.

Sa ingles, ang una ang Roots, ang dulo ng vertebrae, sunod paakyat ang Sacral sa ilalim ng pusod, sunod ang Solar, sunod and Heart, sunod ang Throat, sunod ang 3rd Eye, huli ang Crown.

Madaling i-search ito sa internet. Kopya ako mula doon, modified. Mahirap isalin sa Filipino.(https://www.zenlama.com/the-7-chakras-a-beginners-guide-to…/).

Chakra 7 – The Crown — color is violet … located at the top of your head… associated with the cerebral cortex, central nervous system and the pituitary gland… concerned with information, understanding, acceptance and bliss… said to be your own place of connection to God, the Chakra of Divine purpose and personal destiny. Blockage can manifest as psychological problems.

Chakra 6 – The Third Eye (or Brow Chakra) …color is Indigo (a combination of red and blue)… located at the centre of your forehead at eye level or slightly above. This Chakra is used to question the spiritual nature of our life. It is the Chakra of question, perception and knowing. It is concerned with inner vision, intuition and wisdom. Your dreams for this life and recollections of other lifetimes are held in this Chakra. Blockage may manifest as problems like lack of foresight, mental rigidity, ‘selective’ memory and depression.

Chakra 5. The Throat — color is blue or turquoise … located within the throat… Chakra of communication, creativity, self-expression and judgement… associated with your neck, shoulders, arms, hands, thyroid and parathyroid glands… concerned with the senses of inner and outer hearing, the synthesizing of ideas, healing, transformation and purification. Blockage can show up as creative blocks, dishonesty or general problems in communicating ones needs to others.

Chakra 4 – The Heart — color is green … located within your heart. It is the center of love, compassion, harmony and peace. The Asians say that this is the house of the soul. This Chakra is Associate with your lungs, heart, arms hands and thymus gland. We fall in love through our heart Chakra, then that feeling of unconditional love moves to the emotional center commonly known as the solar plexus. After that it moves into the sexual center or Base Chakra where strong feelings of attraction can be released. When these energies move into the Base Chakra we may have the desire to marry and settle down. Blockage can show itself as immune system, lung and heart problems, or manifest as inhumanity, lack of compassion or unprincipled behavior.

Chakra 3 – The Solar Plexus … color is yellow … located a few inches above the navel in the solar plexus area. This chakra is concerned with your digestive system, muscles, pancreas and adrenals. It is the seat of your emotional life. Feelings of personal power, laughter, joy and anger are associated with this center. Your sensitivity, ambition and ability to achieve are stored here. Blockage may manifest as anger, frustration, lack of direction or a sense of victimization.

Chakra 2 – The Sacral (or Navel Chakra) — color is orange … located between the base of your spine and your navel. It is associated with your lower abdomen, kidneys, bladder, circulatory system and your reproductive organs and glands. It is concerned with emotion. This chakra represents desire, pleasure, sexuality, procreation and creativity. Blockage may manifest as emotional problems, compulsive or obsessive behavior and sexual guilt.

Chakra 1 — the Base (or Root Chakra) — color is red …located at the perineum, base of your spine. It is the Chakra closest to the earth. Its function is concerned with earthly grounding and physical survival. This Chakra is associated with your legs, feet, bones, large intestine and adrenal glands. It controls your fight or flight response. Blockage may manifest as paranoia, fear, procrastination and defensiveness.

[Si Prof. Rudy Buhay Rodil ay aktibong historyan ng Mindanao, tagapasulong ng kalinaw (Bisaya sa kapayapaan). Kilala siyang espesyalista sa paghusay ng mga gusot sa Mindanao-Sulu. Naging Komisyoner noon ng Regional Consultative Commission sa siyang nagbuo ng draft organic law ng Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao noong 1988. Dalawang beses siyang naging miyembro ng GRP Peace Negotiating Panel. 1993-1996, pakikipag-usap sa Moro National Liberation (MNLF), at noong 2004-2008 sa pakikipag-negosasyon sa Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF). Naging visiting propesor sa Hiroshima University, Oktubre-Disyembre 2011. Nagretiro noong Oktubre 2007.]

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments