EASTER MESSAGE:  We need to be part of a global solidarity of love

(Easter Sunday message of Cardinal Orlando B. Quevedo, OMI, Archbishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of Cotabatao)

TACURONG CITY (MindaNews / 12 April) — Christ is, indeed, risen! This single fact in the 1st century changed the whole course of human history. The Crucified One is the Risen One and has redeemed humanity from its sinfulness.

God has given us a new life, a life of loving and serving in the way of Jesus.

What does this mean to you and me? It means that we have to be serious in heeding the Holy Thursday command of Jesus: “Love one another.”

In the present situation of worlwide pandemic, we need to be part of a global solidarity of love. The thousands who have died of corona virus, the more than one million who are afflicted by the virus pass before our minds.

Localize this global concern. Consider your families, your neighborhood, your community. Follow strictly the instructions of the Department of Health. That is one vital implication of having been redeemed by the Risen Christ.

New life in the Risen Christ means a life of loving and serving.

A joyful Easter to all, alleluia, alleluia!

