QUARANTINE DIARIES: A mother’s prayer

QUEZON CITY (MindaNews / 27 April) — Ever since I felt you in my womb, I have always prayed for you to be fearless yet God-fearing.

In the countless storms we have faced, I have seen both of you becoming more relentless each time.

I never imagined to be in a war with a faceless yet ruthless enemy like COVID. Although I have been shaken and scarred in my battles, I have never been truly scared because I was the one waging war.

But this time, it’s different. You, my children, are fighting. I am a little bit afraid at your courage and tenacity. Indeed, you have become what I have prayed for. As they say, be careful with what you pray for because sometimes, God grants in full measure.

I entrust you to the Most High so that, like all the front liners, you will always be gifted with kindness, precision and timing—to be the most compassionate healers in this most uncertain time.

May all of us storm the heaven with prayers for good health for all our frontliners and an end to this COVID battle.

(Fe Tiaga Cayon, a proud Dabawenya now living in Quezon City, is a single parent to two daughters who brave the frontlines to fight COVID-19 and a son stranded in UPLB because of COVID-19. She posted this on her FB page. MindaNews was granted permission to publish this.)

