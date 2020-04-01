TURNING POINT: Eat, Love, and Pray

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 1 April) – Fifteen days has passed since the lockdown, past COVID-19 incubation period, it is presumed that by this time those infected (even without being tested positive) would already show symptoms of the infection, symptoms like those sick of the FLU, bronchitis or pneumonia, and should now be attended by health authorities and treated accordingly in appropriate health facilities.

Those infected but showed no symptoms (asymptomatic), on the other hand, are presumed to have fully recovered, healed by the medicine in their own body – by their healthy immune system. They have destroyed the corona in their body. They no longer can infect. We no longer have to worry for them.

We are concerned with corona victims who are now showing symptoms of infection. They are the spreaders. Were health authorities prepared for this?

Have they organized health brigades at the barangay level throughout the archipelago to visit every household and identify and rescue victims?

This is a crucial activity attended to the lockdown to stop the spread of the virus.

The next 15 days is observation period for the next level of infection. If we are extra efficient in monitoring enemy movement from day 1 after the first 15 days, then we have a great chance of defeating the worst enemy that have reached our soil in all history.

Boost your immune system. The fight is far from over.

Stay healthy. Stay home. Eat, love and pray.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental, Philippines.)

