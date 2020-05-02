ANGAY-ANGAY LANG: Balancing Pagtimbang-timbang sa bahay

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 02 May) — Pagsulpot ng COVID-19, naging balancing din, meaning nawalan ng balance ang buhay natin, naging hindi normal. Pasok sa bahay, hindi lalabas. Ekonomiya tigil, halos lahat. Naging pattern ang kumbaga simpleng gising-kain-tulog.

Dati naman na bahagi na ng ating buhay ang pagtimbang-timbang, kahit anong bahagi ng kilos sa katawan, sa labas at sa loob ng ating sariling katawan.

Pero ngayon, malaking isyu? Anong gagawin ng pamilya sa loob ng bahay, sa araw at sa gabi, dito lang tayo iikot, kung meron pang space na maiikutan.

Heto ang isa, kung meron lugar na para sa exercise na ganito. Tumutukoy ito sa pitong chakra o energy center sa loob ng katawan natin. Para manatiling healthy, balanse ang pitong chakra, kaya nating sagot din ke Covid-19 ke wala. Panghabangbuhay ito.

Six Ritual ng Exercises.

Heto ang mga photo para madaling maintindihan ang mga usapan. Nasa una ang limang rites, at sa pangalawa ang ika-anim na rite. Parehong galing sa link na ito: https://www.natural-health-zone.com/support-files/five-tibetans.pdf

Heto rin ang link ng isang video para makita ang papaano patatakbuhin, sunod-sunod ang mga rites. Ang ginawa ko inilagay ko sa Share sa FB ko. Puede rin ninyong kunin sa youtube. Heto ang title – 5 Tibetan Rites Exercises: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UVmhHjkHYjk&t=518s

Sa totoo maraming mga video tungkol dito ang mga variation nito kung saan ipinapakita ang mga kaibahan sa mga detalye. Ang pinili ko ay kung anong ipinakita sa libro sa Fountain of Youth ni Peter Kelder. Meron din digital copy na maaaring i-download sa internet.

Sa sinulat ni Kelder, na ikinuwento ni Col. Bradford, hindi totoong pangalan, retired na British Royal Navy, kung papaano niya nadiskubrihan ang liblib na monastery ng mga Lama doon sa Tibet. Mahigit na dalawang taon siya doon. “Ancient One” ang turing nila sa kanya, matanda na talaga, nagtutungkod na, hindi na tuwid ang tayo, nasa huling bahagi ng edad 60s. Sa panahon na yon, naglaho ang tawag sa kanya. Naintindihan nito nang paglabas niya, dinala siya ng puno ng monastery sa harap ng tanging malaking salamin. Doon, hindi na halos niya makilala ang sarili. Nang makarating sa bahay ni Kelder, after apat na taon ng huling nagkita sila, halos di niya kaagad pinapasok kasi hindi niya makilala ang kaharap niya. Mga 40 na lang ang itsura niya, tuwid na ang tayo, wala na ang tungkod at hindi kapani-paniwala, maaliwalas ang kanyang mukha. Mukhang batang-bata na talaga.

Nasa libro ang kuwento niya, lalo na ang mga detalye ng mga exercises, rites ang tawag nila sa monastery. Nabanggit ko na ang pitong sentro ng enerhiya sa katawan, at kung paano umiikot, paikot-ikot. Basta maayos ang ikot, ayos lang ang katawan. Chakra ang pangalan ng nagpasimula nito nga mga Hindu at Budhi. Libong taon na ang lumipas pero gamit na gamit ito hanggang ngayon.

Hindi ko isasalin sa Tagalog mga Ingles.

Unang Ritwal

All that you do is stand erect with arms outstretched, horizontal to the floor, palms facing down. Now, spin around until you become slightly dizzy… spin from left to right… about half a dozen times before becoming quite dizzy…As a beginner, you shouldn’t attempt to do more… sit or lie down to recover from the dizziness… as you practice all five rites, you will be able to spin more and more times with less dizziness.

Pangalawang Ritwal

First lie flat on the floor, face up… stretched out flat on your back, fully extend your arms along your sides, and place the palms of your hands against the floor, keeping the fingers close together…Then, raise your head off the floor, tucking the chin against the chest… As you do this, lift your legs, knees straight, into a vertical position… slowly lower both the head and the legs, knees straight, to the floor. Allow all of the muscles to relax, and then repeat the rite…With each repetition, establish a breathing rhythm: breathe in deeply as you lift the legs and head; breathe out fully as you lower them… as you continue to perform the rite, attempt to straighten them as much as you possibly can.

Pangatlong Ritwal

Third rite should be practiced immediately after rite number two…Kneel on the floor with the body erect. Hands placed against the thigh muscles…Incline the head and neck forward, tucking the chin against the chest…Throw the head and neck back as far as they will go, at the same time lean backward, arching the spine…As you arch, you will brace your arms and hands against the thighs for support… return to the original position, and start the rite all over again. Employ same rhythmic breathing.

Pang-apat na Ritwal

First, sit down on the floor with your legs straight out in front of you and your feet about 12 inches apart… With the trunk of the body erect, place the palms of your hands on the floor alongside the buttocks… raise your body so that the knees bend while the arms remain straight…The trunk of the body will be in a straight line with the upper legs, horizontal to the floor. And both the arms and lower legs will be straight up and down, perpendicular to the floor… Finally, relax your muscles as you return to the original sitting position, and rest before repeating the procedure.

Panglimang Ritwal

Your body be face-down to the floor, supported by the hands, palms down against the floor, and the toes in a flexed position… the hands and feet should each be spaced about two feet apart, and the arms and legs should be kept straight…Start with your arms perpendicular to the floor, and the spine arched, so that the body is in a sagging position…throw the head back as far as possible…bending at the hips, bring the body up into an inverted ‘V’… bring the chin forward, tucking it against the chest. Return to the original position, and start the rite all over again.

Ilang beses gawin o Frequency:

Gawin sa loob ng 10 linggo. Ang unang linggo, tatlong beses bawat ritwal sa bawat araw. Sa pangalawang linggo, limang beses. Sa pangatlo linggo, pito beses. Sa pang-apat linggo siyam beses. Sa panglima — 11 beses. Sa pang-anim – 13 beses. Sa pangpito – 15 beses. Sa pangwalo – 17 beses. Sa pangsiyam – 19 beses. Sa ikasampu – 21 beses.

Maaari ng ipagpatuloy.

Sixth Rite – Bonus for the transmutation

Para lamang ito sa mga nagnanais na gamitin ang reproductive energy, halimbawa sa pagsusulat. O kung sumumpa na magiging celibate tulad ng mga madre at pari, at kung meron active sexual urge, dito kailangan niyan i-transmute. Kung wala naman sexual urge, hindi na kailangan.

Simple lang, tingnan na lang sa photo, tularan lang.

Tatlong repetitions daw ang kailangan to re-direct ang sexual energy paitaas.

Mula sa umpisa hanggang dulo, laging nagagamit ang pagtimbang-timbang o balancing sa katawan at sa espiritu.

[Si Prof. Rudy Buhay Rodil ay aktibong historyan ng Mindanao, tagapasulong ng kalinaw (Bisaya sa kapayapaan). Kilala siyang espesyalista sa paghusay ng mga gusot sa Mindanao-Sulu. Naging Komisyoner noon ng Regional Consultative Commision sa siyang nagbuo ng draft organic law ng Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao noong 1988. Dalawang beses siyang naging miyembro ng GRP Peace Negotiating Panel. 1993-1996, pakikipag-usap sa Moro National Liberation (MNLF), at noong 2004-2008 sa pakikipag-negosasyon sa Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF). Naging visiting propesor sa Hiroshima University, Oktubre-Disyembre 2011. Nagretiro noong Oktubre 2007]

