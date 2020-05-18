LATE BLOOMS: The Silence Of Frogs

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

There used to be just two of them

that the cats shared their food with

just outside our kitchen.

Two frogs there were

(or are they toads?),

but that was some months ago

because in time they became

four and then six and now they’re eight.

You might think this strange

but, yes, they have sort of

become to us family too

and get their share of morsels

when the cats are fed in the evenings.

(Well, when you’re just two old folks

in the house and nobody else,

you tend to welcome all comers.)

No matter if you think it weird

that frogs into our family are “adopted”

(although unlike the half-dozen cats

they have not been named – at least not yet),

we feel it natural they should be accepted

for they – just like us — are by God created.

But somehow I now have to confess

that there’s something with them I find strange.

It is something I only now realized

when I put some thought into it

at a time I had nothing to think about

although somehow I’d noticed it all along

but paid it not much attention.

(You know, it is rather amazing

that sometimes you’re able to think of something

when you are not thinking of anything.)

Do our frogs have a “mute” button

which has been pressed by someone

so they would not make any sound?

And it’s not just them that’s gone mute,

it’s all the frogs in the neighborhood!

Seriously, I tell you I am not kidding

when I say you won’t hear the slightest croaking

even when it’s cats-and-dogs raining.

Feels like it was another lifetime when

a symphony would erupt with the rain

as frogs tried to outdo each other croaking,

hundreds maybe even thousands of them

with all their might mightily croaking

from wherever they were hiding

to celebrate and sing with the pouring rain —

oh, it was such a lovely lively din!

But now for some mysterious reason

this old man’s brain cannot fathom,

all that merry-making is no more and gone

as the frogs voiceless and silent have become.

The rain when it comes sounds sad and lonesome

falling to the ground without the tumultuous welcome

while in the darkness I listen in silence, wondering

whether the frogs will ever croak again.

And while the frogs no longer croak,

the dogs still bark, they bark in the dark.

Oh, sorry, I am rambling…

