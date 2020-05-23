QUARANTINE DIARIES: A message for the young and crazy

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato (MindaNews / 23 May) — This must be the new normal for all of us. But as a matter of fact, something inside me tells me this has been your normal since.

Your energy has never died down and your passion keeps on burning like fire. Please continue. Hold on because our nation needs you.

Day 70. The end remains uncertain as the days continue to pile up. Time flies. As if it was only yesterday since the pandemic began. Looking backwards, things start to draw its meaning but in totality we have yet to learn more lessons.

In the sea of complexities and in the crowd of responsibilities, there will always be your honest voice, no matter how small.

Strive harder each day to fight for your ground. Do not let the pressure make you abandon your values. Be heard. Be significant. Find the good things in people and find your own innate goodness, too. Look around not to find more problems to solve but rather see people who have the same inspiration and goals. They will become an additional strength to make you and our collective visions come true.

Do not be disheartened when met by failures. What is life without its beautiful lessons? And sometimes, the most precious ones come from unforgettable mistakes and trials. Be open for suggestions. Listen more and talk less. But when you speak, make your values and principles your lens to strengthen not only your argument but your resolve as a person and a member of your community.

You will never be alone in this journey. We heal as one as they say, and truly we must. Eyes on the goal always and when you feel tired and needs recharge, think of people who may have the same vision as you have. I thought of you when I was making this. In this way, I know someone out there, no matter how far, will always have the same heart and passion to serve.

Continue to seek wisdom from those who came ahead of us. We may have the energy but lack the wisdom and courage.

Be inspired by your own little wins. Pause if need be. Be the child that you are sometimes. Give in to some little guilty pleasures. But eyes on the goal after.

The fight for the pandemic may still be long but our desire and commitment already made this battle half won. Thanks to you and your crazy ideas.

Remember the famous quote “Because the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do.”

Wherever this pandemic will bring you, take your heart, values, and principles with you. You will never be lost.

As for me, I see kites gliding on the gentle winds from outside the window. They are beautiful.

And so is the sunset. (MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Karl Ballentes, 30, is the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Officer of the Municipality of Midsayap — one of the youngest in the country. He is an alumnus of the Ayala Young Leaders Congress, a gathering of the most promising young leaders in the Philippines and the Philippine Youth Leadership Program (PYLP) where he underwent a month-long study at the Institute in Interethnic Dialogue and Conflict Resolution at the Northern Illinois University, Dekalb, United States of America)

