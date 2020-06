Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

the rainy season

is not exactly all rain

sometimes the sun shines

shines so very intensely

it makes you forget the rain

the sunny season

is not always so sunny

sometimes the rain pours

bringing floods with a fury

you’d think ’twas never sunny

Eric S.B. Libre

30 June 2020

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments