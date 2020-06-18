LATE BLOOMS: Let The Sunshine Find Me

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Bludgeoned and disillusioned

with frustration from many things gone wrong,

cherished dreams ruthlessly overturned

by nightmares that on waking refuse to be gone,

falsehood masquerading and celebrated as truth

while truth is denigrated as untruth.

Hurting bitterly deep inside,

overwhelmed by sadness hard to describe,

gone voiceless because I was so afraid

from the maddening crowd I retreated

in silence and solitude to find relief I tried

in that dark chilly corner where I managed to hide.

Trying to close my eyes tightly

so the frightening darkness I won’t see,

in vain shut my ears to the cacophony,

my aching heart whispers stubbornly

the sunshine shall soon enough find me

and the scary ghouls and ogres be driven away.

Eric S.B. Libre

18 June 2020

