OUR MARAWI: Looting Inside Marawi Ground Zero Continues

MARAWI CITY (MindaNews / 10 June) — These photos were taken yesterday and today, we saw truckloads of debris of steel of what remains of the destroyed and demolished private properties inside the 24 barangays of ‘Ground Zero’ or what is now called MAA (Most Affected Area) .

MAA or Ground Zero is still in “Total Lockdown” after more than three years. Nobody is allowed to enter except those allowed by TFBM (Task Force Bangon Marawi) and the Government.

Sa mga naunang dialogo ang pinangako ng TFBM ay kung ano ang matitira sa mga bahay na tatamaan ng demolition ay ibabalik sa may ari ng bahay pero dahil maski consent sa pag-demolish ay hindi nirespeto sa MAA. Pati ba naman mga bakal ay hindi pinaligtas.

Hindi pagmeme-ari gobyerno ang mga property sa MAA at sigurado ako karamihan ay walang pahintulot kaya ang hinihinge namin ay transparency kung sino ang responsable at saan gagamitin ang pera na malilikom sa mga debris material mula sa mga nasirang bahay. Wala talagang ligtas ang mga bahay sa mga looters nadatnan natin na wala nang laman mga bahay natin ngaun pati debris hindi pinatawad. Huwag nyong sabihin mga ISIS ang nagnakaw sa karamihan gamit jan bka nga dinala nila sakanilang mga libingan. (MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. OUR Marawi is open to anyone who wishes to share his/her piece on Marawi City’s rehabilitation efforts. Drieza Abato Lininding is chair of the Moro Consensus Group based in Marawi City. This piece was first posted on his FB page on 10 June 2020 MindaNews was granted permission to share this piece)

