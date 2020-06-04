THE VOTE: Let us fight terrorism while upholding human rights and following due process

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

[Malaybalay 2nd district Rep. Jonathan Keith Flore explains through a press statement on 04 June 2020, why he abstained from voting on HB 6875 (the proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020), at the House of Representatives on 3 June 2020]



I have abstained from voting. While I completely understand the need for the bill and while I, without question, agree that the fight against terrorism is crucial, we also need to call a spade a spade.

Our judicial system is, unfortunately, designed in such a way that it is disadvantageous for many who cannot afford proper legal representation.

The anti-terrorism bill is very prone to abuse. The penalties are too extreme. Take the 14-day detention (extendible by another 10 days) without judicial warrant of arrest, for instance. As a lawyer, I cannot agree with this kind of infringement of very basic constitutional rights.

As the voice of the Bukidnon 2nd District, I believe that we need to be more circumspect. Let us fight terrorism while upholding human rights and following due process.

