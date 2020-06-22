THINK TALK: How I Became a Motornapper

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

MATALAM, North Cotabato (MindaNews / 22 June) —You must first read this one below before I will tell you how I became a motornapper.

(photo source: http://terry1954.wordpress.com)

Haha. I remembered how the same thing happened to me when I was taking up my doctoral studies. That was fourteen years ago.

I was in school and it was mid-morning snack time. I did not have my breakfast except for a cup of coffee and so I wanted to go to the nearest restaurant to have a full breakfast. My car was used by a classmate of mine and so I had to borrow a friend’s motorcycle.

In no time at all I was at the restaurant’s premises, parked my borrowed motorcycle in the parking area near a big car, ordered a full breakfast and gobbled up everything in there. Not a bone was left for the restaurant owner’s pet dog or cat.

I was full to the brim. Confident and satisfied with my mid-morning breakfast I hurriedly went out to go back to class as the break between classes in the graduate school was only thirty minutes. I was already on top of my borrowed motorcycle but I was wondering why the ignition key would not get in. I had been trying and trying for a few minutes until the owner of the motorcycle with one big husky companion pulled over and said: “Now, we got you; you had been carnapping motorcycles here the past few days; you should go with us to the police station.” I said, “No, this is my motorcycle.. errr, I borrowed this one!” Before I could say anything more, this big husky man frisked me away to a waiting police van.

What a bad coincidence! The motorcycle which I mistook for my borrowed one was placed there as some kind of a bait to catch the serial motorcycle-nappers who had been victimizing a few motorcycle owners.

At the police station I was being prepared for interrogation. I had begged off that I should speak only to the Chief of Police, if not, then the Chief Investigating Officer. They acceded to my request and no less than the Chief of Police confronted me.

COP (Chief of Police): Please state your full name, age, address and other personal circumstances.

(Someone had positioned himself in front of an old typewriter and was trying to jot down the proceedings of the interrogation).

ME: I am (my complete name). I am a student of Doctor of Philosophy, major in rural development, from the University of Southern Mindanao.

COP: Stop there. How many motorcycles have you taken already from this town?

ME: Sir, none, sir.

COP: You are lying. You were caught in the act of taking another one. That motorcycle was our bait and it will never run because there was no fuel in it.

ME: Sir, I had mistaken it for the motorcycle I borrowed from a friend. Here is my evidence. I have this key and this is no master key, otherwise, it would have turned your bait motorcycle’s ignition key on.

COP: Where was that motorcycle you borrowed or carnapped? If you cannot pinpoint that motorcycle and bring us to the owner from whom you alleged to have borrowed it, we will lock you up in jail.

ME: Sir, yes, sir. The motorcycle I borrowed was parked a few meters away from where you had parked your bait motorcycle. Incidentally, they were of the same type, make and color; that was why I had mistaken your bait motorcycle for my borrowed motorcycle.

COP: Shall we go then, find your borrowed motorcycle and bring us to the owner?

ME: Sir, yes, sir.

We went back to the parking area, found my borrowed motorcycle, inserted the ignition key and roar it went, proving me and my statements correct.

When I invited the police officers to go with me to the owner they simply said: “Please go and thank you for your cooperation”.

I could only imagine how those policemen could never stop laughing at me after I left!

(Sigh). Oh how things can go funny, freak, and almost cataclysmic, sometimes!

I had never attended our last class session that day.

________________________

Maugan P. Mosaid, PhD (FB account: Maxim Sense) is a freelance writer. He is a planning consultant and teaches Statistics in the graduate school.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments