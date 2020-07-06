LATE BLOOMS: Child and Mother Dark Conversation

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

The child, its voice a-quaver,

cried softly to its mother,

“Oh, mother, mother dear,

I am filled with so much fear.”

And the mother, ever concerned,

gently and lovingly responded,

“What is it, my beloved child,

that has made you so afraid?”

“Mother, do you not notice

that the darkness, yes, the darkness

has grown so much darker

and seems like it will get darker still?”

“Ah, is that what bothers you?

Yes, my child, I see that too.

But, may I ask you, I’d like to know

why that frightens you so.”

“In the darkness, mother, I can sense

the presence of beasts and malevolent spirits,

and I hear widows and orphans sobbing and wailing in grief

and a deafening, frightening frightened silence.”

“Indeed, indeed, what you say is true, child,

and, yes, indeed we should be afraid

of the beasts and malevolent spirits that in darkness thrive;

of the growing darkness we should be really afraid.”

“Shall we then just cower in fright

as this darkness swallows all the light?

Shall we be bowed, tearful maybe, and silent

at the onslaught of the beasts and spirits malevolent?”

“No, child, no,” the mother quickly replies.

“We are afraid of the creeping, deepening darkness

because it devours the light we lovingly embrace

with its warm and nourishing caress.”

“And so,” she goes on, “we keep the light in our heart

burning bright and giving out warmth.

With the light in our heart we will push back

and refuse to be overwhelmed by the dark.”

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments