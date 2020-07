1

Woe be the loser.

But what truly pains me more?

The victor’s winning!

For victory brings great pride

that to perdition can lead.

2

And they celebrate.

As if the win is their win.

I am sad for them.

They who’ve lost without knowing

and think that they are winning.

Eric S.B. Libre

11 July 2020

