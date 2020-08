Words are sound-symbols

filled with meaning and feeling,

but that that is said

may differently be heard

as by the hearer filtered.

Messages are missed

when at messenger you’re pissed,

outrightly dismissed

even before a word’s said –

and the words are but noise heard.

Minding not reason,

twisting interpretation,

blasting intention –

all this widens division,

this all fuels confusion.

