If by accident or by intent

you happen to bite off much more than you could chew,

be not embarrassed to spit it out quick

or else it might choke you –

choke you to death!

(Eric S.B. Libre is a Mindanawon freelance development consultant who has done some work in a number of conflict-affected areas of Mindanao and occasionally dabbles in creative writing. He lives in Digos City, and is proud to be a senior citizen.)

