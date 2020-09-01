LATE BLOOMS: Dare Dream

I dared dream of tomorrow yesterday,

dreamed the gloom would be but a memory –

days of darkness never again to be.

Yes, I dreamed of tomorrow yesterday.

Countless tomorrows now are yesterdays

and new tomorrows bring more challenges –

dark clouds once again bring gloom to the skies,

the land is once more covered in darkness.

So we dare dream of tomorrow today

and pray the darkness be driven away –

that the light o’er the land again hold sway

and we our dreams bring into reality.

Let us dare to dream, let us dream bravely,

let’s dream, pray, and drive the darkness away!

Eric S.B. Libre

31 August 2020

