OUR MARAWI: Boycott

MARAWI CITY (MindaNews / 17 October ) — Moro Consensus Group is appealing to our fellow Moro/Meranaw Civil Society Organizations and Internally Displaced Persons from Marawi MAA to boycott or not to participate in all the activities intended for the so-called “3rd Commemoration” of Marawi Liberation.

There is nothing to commemorate, only pains and our sufferings that continue till today.

The so-called commemoration is only adding insult to our Injury. More than a hundred thousand residents from the 24 barangays of Main Affected Area of Marawi are still displaced.

The so-called plans: “BMCRRP,Marawi Rise Plan and Master Development Plan” were incoherent and inappropriate for a post-conflict reconstruction and rehabilitation because it focuses more on Public Infrastructure and Government Buildings that we lacked before the Siege. Dapat ang pag sinabing rehabilatasyon or reconstruksyon dapat eto ay restorative in nature, kung ano ang merun dati, hindi yung permanently hindi pabalikin mga tao dahil sa mga proyekto na hindi naman kailangan ng mga tao.

Mga Agencies lang and contractors ang yayaman, pero nasaan ang para sa mga tao na tulongan muling maitayo ang mga sinorang komunidad at kabahayan?

Aanhin ng mga nawalan ng bahay ang Barangay Complexes? Parks? Museum? School of Living Tradition? Cafeteria? Guest House? Police Tourist Station? atbp.

Napaka-insensitibo at eto at resulta ng kawalang galang sa mga na-apektuhan at kung ano-ano na lang ilalagay basta may proyekto at pera.

We don’t feel liberated at all. Dahil pagkatapos ng tatlong-taon Hindi kami pinapayagan na makapasok sa aming mga tahanan o komunidad sa hindi maintindihang dahilan kahit tapos na ang paghahanap ng UXOs (Hindi sumabog na bomba).

The only activities that our group will support are the unconditional return to our homes and just compensation for our losses and damages. (MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Drieza Abato Lininding is chair of the Moro Consensus Group)

