Today’s Thoughts to Live by, Oct. 19, Mon, 29th Week in Ordinary Time:

Readings —

Ephes. 2:1-10;

Ps. 100:1-2, 3, 4, 4-5;

Lk. 12:13-21.

1st Reading, Ephes. 2:1-10 –This text is a neat summary of our journey from sin to grace. We were dead in sin. We followed the spirit of evil in this world and the desires of the flesh (vv. 1-3). “But God, who is rich and mercy, because of the great love he had for us, brought us to life in Christ, by grace you have been saved” (vv. 4-5). “He raised us up with him, and seated us with him in the heavens in Christ Jesus” (v. 6). Salvation is a gift of God’s mercy and love. Paul says, It is not by our works that we are saved, but by grace through faith, a gift of God (vv. 8-9). We are “created in Christ Jesus” (v. 10). Ps. 100:1-2, 3, 4, 4-5: “Shout joyfully to the Lord, serve the Lord with kindness (vv. 1-2). “Serve the Lord with gladness… He made us, we belong to Him” (v. 4). “Good is the Lord; his mercy endures forever (v. 5). Our Gospel, Lk. 12:13-21, inveighs against greed and riches. Jesus says, “Take care to guard against all greed, for one’s life does not consist of possessions” (v. 15). Jesus had an aversion to some rich people. One such person is presented in today’s Parable of the Rich Fool. A rich man built many barns to conserve his bountiful harvest. He said, “I now have many stored up for many years” (vv. 17- 19). Now is the time for me to rest, eat, drink, and be merry. But God said, “You fool, this night your life will be demanded of you, and the things you have prepared, to whom will they belong? Thus will it be for the one who stores up treasure for himself but is not rich in what matters to God” (vv. 19-20). This is an example of the rich that Jesus condemns. They have no concern for the poor and needy, the homeless and the jobless. They keep their riches to themselves and do not share with the poor around them. They live in a world of their own.

But there are many others who are extremely generous in sharing with the poor, creating jobs for them, defending their rights, and removing injustices against them. They have option for the poor. They are poor in spirit.

Prayer —

Loving Lord, everything we have is yours. We are to use your gifts not merely for ourselves but for us to serve others. We are but stewards of your gifts. Grant us, O Lord, even just a bit of your mercy, that we may open our eyes to the needs of others and share what you have given us. Bless us, Lord, and be with us.

O Blessed Mother, Mother of the Poor, pray for us.

Prayers, stay safe, God bless!

