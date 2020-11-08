BANGSAMORO SPEAKS: Crucial lesson from the downfall of Pres. Donald Trump

MARAWI CITY (MindaNews / 08 Nov) — Populist leadership style has limits, dictated by the imperatives of political decency! Statesmanship will always prevail over political thuggery or gangsterism. When populism crosses the boundary of responsible use of political power, the observant silent sectors of the populace come out into the open and join other reformist sectors to play their roles in the broader mobilization for much needed socioeconomic change and political stability and reforms.

World leaders have no other sustainable option to shifting to leading responsibly, decently, fairly, unselfishly, and humanistically. Top-down political deception or hollow impressionism is no longer tenable in the long term, with a significantly rising and deepening political awareness of the populace in practically all countries, made possible by the social media and major advances in information and communication technology.

What we see in America today is a classic case of a working electoral democracy that President-elect Joseph Biden should steer to do the unfinished task of nation building domestically, and perform strategic healing of an increasingly shambolic and violent world. Given his vast experience and fine character, I am optimistic that Biden’s presidency is good for USA and the world.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Dr. Macapado Abaton Muslim is a University Professor and former President of the Mindnaao State University. He holds. A PhD in Political Science from the University of Hawaii. He posted this on his FB page on Sunday morning. MindaNews was granted permission to publish this)

