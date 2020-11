It should not be forgotten

that treachery from within

was what did Bonifacio in.

And that, in my mind,

is a lesson we never learned:

opportunists always worm their way in,

with fiery words from their mouths spewing

and in the end send our dreams down the drain.

Then we let them do it again and again.

Eric S.B. Libre

30 November 2020

