TURNING POINT: Normalizing Lives

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 20 November) – All over the globe, many bank on the COVID -19 vaccine to return to normal life. But the vaccine is slow in coming and is still far away and the virus is piling the dead everywhere, making people sick just by the thought of it. While waiting for the vaccine salvation, let us do something and not be paralyzed by the raging pandemic.

Damn the coronavirus.

Let us not allow the virus to defeat and ruin us.

Let us free ourselves from the prison of the virus. Let us all resume what we use to do to give vigor and meaning to our stalled and stale life in this pandemic. We should go back to work to keep our body and soul together and cut off our unreliable dependence on a faltering government and help revive a gasping economy. We should go back to church, to school and, if we have the means, to the gym and wellness saloons. We go shopping in the mall and spend our dough in fine dining and to relax and soothe our nerves in serene and calming resorts. In so doing we help a lot of people earn a living and put food on their table. We should live normally again. Of course, wherever we go and whatever we do, we should always observe the virus avoidance protocols.

Damn the “new normal.” It is a fear-instilling concept that sickens and stalls the mind.

Let us be normal, plain and simple. Observing health protocols to avoid viral infection should not be considered a new normal but a normal imperative like avoiding jay walking to preclude deadly accidents. With this attitude our mind will be freed from restrictive thoughts that inhibit us from more daring actions to move forward. With a free and fear-unclogged mind, the precautions against viral infection would soon become instinctive and make us truly normal to enjoy life again.

Let us live again.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental, Philippines.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments