I watch the clowns

having a grand time

clowning around,

strutting about like drunken kings

with their ridiculous antics.

And I hear their rambling babbling

(not exactly listening)

which is rather disconcerting.

But I am not laughing,

not even smiling.

I find it all nauseating

and makes me wonder

whether we do deserve

these insulting inanities

dished out by these

clownish monstrosities.

Eric S.B. Libre

24 January 2021

