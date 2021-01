Things just seem

so bad at times,

so bad we can’t help

but feel sad

rock-bottom sad

as everything we hold dear

fall apart

and we trudge on mindless

closer to the precipice

of a bottomless abyss.

But then in our heart

there is that small flame

that refuses to go out

and we think that maybe

all this is but a nightmare

that will go away

upon our waking.

Yes, we stubbornly cling

cling on to hope –

because there is nothing

else left to cling to.

Eric S.B. Libre

17 January 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments