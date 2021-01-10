TURNING POINT: Stabbing the Heart of Democracy

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews /10 January) — January 6, 2021 goes down history as another day of infamy in America and it could be the worse than any in American history, because no less than its very own President, a guy named Donald Trump, incited and directed the insane assault of the Capitol, the official seat of American democracy.

While the treacherous bombing of Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 destroyed many lives and crippled its defense system and war machines, it did not threaten American democracy. While the terroristic bombing of the twin towers in September 11, 2001, traumatized the nation, it did not shake American democracy. The two past events did not paralyze but instead strengthened America and apparently its democracy.

The murderous attack on the Capitol where all the representatives of the US were convened to flip another page of the nation’s democratic history was no less than an attempt to destroy the very institutions that makes America, for many, the torch bearer of freedom and democracy in the world. To repeat, it was tragically and ironically instigated by the President of the US himself.

Thankfully, the Trump madness was foiled. Unfortunately, nothing is over yet. The burning issue is what to do with the mentally unstable President and his cabal who stormed the Capitol and those inside who responded to his war cry to overturn the electoral votes and ambush the Joe Biden win. The cabal outside and the cabal inside the Capitol and their prime mover are, by definition, all guilty of insurrection. How would the different agencies of the current government that have oversight of such kind of serious offense respond to it? And how quickly to avoid further damage?

And how would the Biden administration, which is to come in a matter of a few days, heal the division of the people – the gaping wound of the nation sadistically inflicted by the narcissistic and power-obsessed Trump?

For now, considering Trump’s psychotic mind, which is in a war mode, it can’t be helped if many around the world are getting jittery over the possibility that he might launch a nuclear missile towards any of his favorite enemy simply to spite everyone or the world at large, now that he is becoming a pariah. What is burning in the US might yet conflagrate into a global inferno.

One never knows.

Not just the US but the whole world is gripped with so much uncertainty. Only one is clearly certain at the moment: the need to throw soonest possible the mad Donald into a cage to spare everyone from harm.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental, Philippines.)

