Tip-tap, tip-tap-tap,

on the roof the raindrops drop,

my plants are happy.

Folks living by the river

worry and can’t get to sleep.

(Eric S.B. Libre is a Mindanawon freelance development consultant who has done some work in a number of conflict-affected areas of Mindanao and occasionally dabbles in creative writing. He lives in Digos City, and is proud to be a senior citizen)

