LATE BLOOMS: Just Asking

How near

is the end?

How will

this end?

Will there be

a reckoning,

or will they just

fade away like

nothing happened

(and on their faces

a grin)?

Or perhaps

their happy days

will just have no end?

And we shall

have learned

nothing?

Eric S.B. Libre

19 March 2021

