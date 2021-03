On a leaf I espied

a ladybug,

daintily it crawled.

And watching,

I smiled

at such a pretty sight

nowadays a rare sight.

But then I realized

ladybugs I see these days

have colors dull, almost lifeless,

unlike the vibrant brilliance

of the ladybugs we played with

in the corn fields of my childhood.

Is it the ladybugs really?

Or is it just my mind

playing tricks on me?

Eric S.B. Libre

13 March 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments