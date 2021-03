How does old feel like?

Well, it feels like old, of course.

Wait ‘til you grow old.

How is it

to be very old?

I can’t tell you

‘cause I’m not yet

that old.

Maybe when

I get there,

if I get to be

very old.

Old does rhyme with gold.

But it also rhymes with cold,

as well as with bold.

