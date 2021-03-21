TAUSUG IN DOHA: Tomorrow is never a promise! 

DOHA, Qatar (MindaNews / 21 March) — Let someone you love know how grateful you are for having him/her in your life and how indispensable they are to you. When you are able, pamper someone valuable to you with material things which would make him/her overjoyed.

When someone precious to you becomes ill and requires medical treatment, find a good way to do it. Value and compliment each effort by someone just to make you feel priceless.

Tell someone who is valuable to you, like your parents, the most endearing words they would have heard from you. Forgive people who sincerely ask for an apology; likewise, those who didn’t ask.

Remember to do these promptly because tomorrow will never be a promise!

As times go by, everything gradually changes. The complete company of your family, loved-ones and friends become a fraction for whatever reasons that when you reminisce it, it will make you feel nostalgic.

Sadly, sometimes, it’s hard to unite again as before because some might have indulged in endeavors that require being apart from each other, or some might have already perished, among others.

That’s simply the reality of life. Truly, whatever in it is merely temporary. Time after time, many things might happen.

Nostalgia engulfs our hearts whenever we suddenly miss all those folks and loved-ones who have long ago died before us. Innaa Lillaahi wa Innaa Ilayhi Raajiun. May الله forgive all their sins and have mercy on them, āmin.

We must admit that these unforgettable moments we have shared with them will merely remain just precious memories. But one thing is certain, we shall treasure it forever.

Always spend your precious time wisely with your beloved as much as possible so that when the time comes that you’re no longer with them, you’ve spent it meaningfully.

Likewise, show your affection and care for your family and loved-ones unconditionally and without any hesitation. Also, hastily reconcile when there are misunderstandings between and amongst you. At least, when one of you will inevitably be gone one day, you will depart with love and mercy in your hearts.

(Mindanawon Abroad is MindaNews’ effort to link up with Mindanawons overseas who would like to share their experiences in their adopted countries. Gamson Jr Mawallil Quijano of Sulu is a registered Radiologic Technologist who works in Doha, Qatar. He was on his way to Sulu supposedly for vacation with his family when the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in mid-March in Zamboanga City. He is back in Doha)

