The community

pantry is a hot issue

these days, is it not?

But why is there so much fuss

when people just want to help?

The community

pantry is welcome indeed

to those in dire need,

worried about mouths to feed.

So why all this fuss indeed?

Eric S.B. Libre

20 April 2021

