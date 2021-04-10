TAUSUG IN DOHA: Can’t thank you enough, Frontliners!

DOHA, Qatar (MindaNews / 10 April) — I was in Zamboanga City for my annual vacation as an OFW during the early stage of COVID-19 invasion last year.

Honestly, I was so extremely anxious about the well-being of my family, especially my parents who are getting older.

The regular news updates about the increasing numbers of people afflicted by COVID-19 now (I’m back in Doha), makes me even more woeful, not for my self but for my family.

But, I surrendered everything to Allāh, The Protector, The Bestower of Security.

Thus, apart from Allāh, there are people who also have families just like many of us, but they choose to struggle and sacrifice extraordinarily in order for each and every one of us to be safeguarded and protected from being afflicted by the possible deadly effect of the COVID-19.

Thus, I would like to take this opportunity to express my pride and joy to give salute, honor, sincere gratitude and appreciation to all of the people who have protected and safeguarded my family and loved ones in Zamboanga City from being afflicted by the possible deadly effect of the COVID-19.

Thank you so much to all of you, especially to the staunch leadership of the mother and mayor of Zamboanga City, Maria Isabelle G. Climaco-Salazar, who serves as the captain of the ship.

Likewise, to our beloved Governor of Sulu, Gov. Abdusakur M. Tan, who has exhausted all the possible means in order to keep everyone especially my family there in Sulu safe and sound amidst the threat of COVID-19.

I wholeheartedly understand that although many afflicted people opine that the government’s several measures related to COVID-19 seem exaggerated and are inflicted to harm, but in reality, it is us and our families who would benefit the most from it.

It must be noted well that the paramount objective of every government in imposing these measures is to protect and safeguard all of us from the detrimental effect brought by this enemy because our lives are precious and we deserve to live securely.

To all the frontliners out-there who have been energetically active warriors in combating this unseen enemy, Thank You So Much for rendering invaluable services in so many ways just to protect and safeguard every precious soul of human lives during this most challenging health crisis.

May Allāh always keep us all including our beloved families, loved ones — so ever be protected and safeguarded by Him at all times from the harm of COVID-19 and any natural or man-made catastrophes wherever we may be. Aamin.

(Mindanawon Abroad is MindaNews’ effort to link up with Mindanawons overseas who would like to share their experiences in their adopted countries. Gamson Jr Mawallil Quijano of Sulu is a registered Radiologic Technologist who works in Doha, Qatar. He was on his way to Sulu supposedly for vacation with his family when the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in mid-March 2020 in Zamboanga City. He is back in Doha)

