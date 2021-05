Preposterous promises

are just that –

promises that are preposterous.

They’re bound to be dismissed

eventually as mere jests

that didn’t have to be

taken seriously

except by idiots maybe.

Or they would in time

be vehemently denied

as not ever being made,

no matter what

you think you once heard

(or perhaps just misheard,

maybe even misremembered).

Yes, preposterous promises

are nothing but

promises that are preposterous!

Eric S.B. Libre

4 May 2021

