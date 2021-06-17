POETRY:  Aswang. Lianga

I. 2015
The forest emerald faded
and red the valley turned
as embers devoured the commune
The dawn cracked with bullets
on the heads of two datus
and a blade slashed Emok’s neck
Wails echoed across Andap
walls shake
this village school
Forest leaves snapped off
and embrace the blood-soaked soil
Blood red the sun
The busaw howls
the tribe departs
a season of blood
II. 2021
A year of pandemia
but other things can kill
the Manobo girl dreams
of dances and harvests in their fields
but as abaca leaves were gathered
she and her family were collected
by bullets laced
with words from the busaw
smash their inner bodies
rape their lands for the coffers
the nightmare sets in again
as their blood cries for Magbabaya
(Tyrone Velez is a freelance journalist and writer)