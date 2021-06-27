REMEMBERING: Tribute to PNoy

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 27 June) — Decent and simple, quiet but deep.

The revealing attestations made by the people you worked with made you grander not only in life but now even in your passing.

I pray that your death will reawaken the patriotism in each of us and be braver and mindful in choosing a new batch of decent and authentically patriotic leaders!

May your death be a signal of an end to apathy and greed of those who are intoxicated in power!

Like you, and your parents, and the other past patriotic Filipinos, I believe that truth, justice, and peace will triumph!

That our country and our people are worth living for!

Salute and sail on…

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MinaNews. Malou Tiangco is a human rights and peace advocate and a clinical social worker. She has been in development work in the past four decades, in government, NGO, church and the academe).

