TAUSUG IN DOHA: Be like the sun

DOHA, Qatar (MindaNews / 19 June) — When the sun is about to rise after Fajr, its breathtaking view gives comfort to our eyes and hearts.

It reminds us that no matter how grim the situation is, one day, it will be gradually distinct.

As it rises across the horizon, it teaches us that with undisputed hope and faith to Allāh, we can go forth with determination.

As the sun gives countless welfare to all creatures, it tells us to seize the chance when we can still bring good benefits in our own humble way for all.

So while we’re still alive, let’s be a good person for everybody wherever we are.

Close your eyes to pessimism and continue to focus on optimism till the end.

Truly, much wisdom can be learned from the sun – the greatest blessing that Allāh has bestowed for mankind.

Even when it sets, it gives us valuable lessons and even continuously reminds us to be impervious to all trials and keep going.

Undoubtedly, sunset is truly evident that every end is a start towards a new and brighter beginning, biidnillaah!

Eminent in status

The Sun humbles itself before all living creatures

the moment it sets

Giving way for the moon to shine

“The best of people are those that bring most benefit to the rest of mankind.” -Hadith

(Mindanawon Abroad is MindaNews’ effort to link up with Mindanawons overseas who would like to share their experiences in their adopted countries. Gamson Jr Mawallil Quijano of Sulu is a registered Radiologic Technologist who works in Doha, Qatar)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments