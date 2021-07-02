LETTER FROM ROME: A Voice of the Voiceless

I am a voice of the voiceless –

the over 1,400 murdered

in a phony war in Davao

waged by the mayor

and his death squad.

I am a voice of the voiceless –

the over 30,000 and their families all over the country

murdered by death squads and police on

the order of the president who replicated what he did in Davao

I am a voice of the voiceless

whom this murderous tyrant

tried to silence and neutralize.

Now my voice, their voices

have reached the Hague.

I/we will continue to hound

this criminal from Davao

until we meet face to face

in the Hague and see him

and his minions behind bars.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Fr. Amado L. Picardal, CSsR is Executive Co-Secretary of the Commission for Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation of the Union of Superiors General (USG-UISG) in Rome. A native of Iligan City, Fr. Picx lived and worked in Davao City from 1995 to 2011 and was assigned to Manila where he served as Executive Secretary of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines Basic Ecclesial Communities Committee from 2011 to 2017. He went around the Philippines several times on bike or on foot, for peace and justice. He wrote this poem “after hearing the good news from the Hauge” in June. “At last, our efforts over the last 20 years of speaking out on behalf of the EJK victims in Davao and later the entire country is being heard,” he said).

