TAUSUG IN DOHA: Be a leader

Wanna be a driver?

Oh! You must be clever

Ensure to remember

You have your passenger

Please, always drive safely

Slowly but surely

Use some strategy

Gracious and purely

Never mind the bad day

Just focus on the way

Be firm as you stay

Hold on and do not sway

Long journey ahead

May cause aching head

But never be dead

Be useful like thread

Art of troubleshooting

Seal it in your thinking

That is so demanding

In some undertaking

Tell me when you’re stressed

I’ll allow you to rest

Express your words with jest

Let’s proceed with the quest

It could be tomorrow

To relieve our sorrow

I know you know

This is just borrowed

No time to suspend

This is not the end

Success will transcend

When we just attend

Recognize spectrum

There may be erratum

Select the optimum

Keep up the momentum

To drive is not easy

Every angle to see

The mind would be busy

To succeed is a glee

