TAUSUG IN DOHA: Be a leader

Wanna be a driver?
Oh! You must be clever
Ensure to remember
You have your passenger
Please, always drive safely
Slowly but surely
Use some strategy
Gracious and purely
Never mind the bad day
Just focus on the way
Be firm as you stay
Hold on and do not sway
Long journey ahead
May cause aching head
But never be dead
Be useful like thread
Art of troubleshooting
Seal it in your thinking
That is so demanding
In some undertaking
Tell me when you’re stressed
I’ll allow you to rest
Express your words with jest
Let’s proceed with the quest
It could be tomorrow
To relieve our sorrow
I know you know
This is just borrowed
No time to suspend
This is not the end
Success will transcend
When we just attend
Recognize spectrum
There may be erratum
Select the optimum
Keep up the momentum
To drive is not easy
Every angle to see
The mind would be busy
To succeed is a glee
(Mindanawon Abroad is MindaNews’ effort to link up with Mindanawons overseas who would like to share their experiences in their adopted countries. Gamson Jr Mawallil Quijano of Sulu is a registered Radiologic Technologist who works in Doha, Qatar)