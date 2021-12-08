TURNING POINT: To Withdraw or Not to Withdraw

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental – Bong Go has repeatedly announced he is withdrawing his candidacy for president. His reasons are inane and speak a mouthful of his immaturity as a political figure. He said that he was only prepared for the vice presidency and not for the presidency (if so, why run?) and that he does not want to give President Duterte any trouble in the campaign because he is already very old and he loves him so much. Until now, however, he has not gone to the Commission on Elections to formalize his public declaration.

But what really stops him from withdrawing from the presidential race? He said he is waiting for the right time. But what or when is the right time?

To withdraw or not to withdraw is no difference from the earlier to-run-or-not-to-run devious stratagem to confuse opponents while hugging the limelight. That and the disconcerting substitution game are all segments of the melodramatic scheme of the Duterte circle to remain in power that somehow went awry because of Marcos Junior’s no nonsense presidential ambition and Sara Duterte’s rebellious political maneuver.

He was simply pushed unto the presidential candidacy to counter the Bongbong Marcos-Sara Duterte tandem that obviously incensed PRRD; yet Bong Go welcomed the surprise and has started to condition himself as the administration bet. And the hope that he will be the final one is not lost at all. It will happen if Bongbong Marcos is disqualified by the COMELEC. The eventual administration tandem will then be Bong Go – S. Duterte.

However, if BBM is not disqualified, Go would be forced to abort his presidential aspiration to give way to the next move of his patron, which is to unify support to the presidential daughter, and, unavoidably, to her running mate however revolting it may be to the upended master tactician from Davao. Blood is always thicker than water. Bong Go will go to the slaughter. This is the right time he was waiting for.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental, Philippines.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

