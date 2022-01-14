LATE BLOOMS: Tribute

They wrote you a tribute,

an obituary of sorts,

and whoever it was who wrote it

apparently did not know you a bit

so the tribute turned out to be

hollow, generic and perfunctory.

I guess there’s no longer anybody

who could have written

a tribute for you with more feeling

or with a more personal touch

to really tell your life story.

For those who were with you

at the beginning of your journey

either are in the Great Yonder already

or, by choice or circumstance, have strayed away

from the path of your idealistic journey.

So, as your journey reaches a bloody end,

we read an official tribute to you

that leaves in us a hollow feeling

and sadly we give you a salute

to bid you farewell.

Eric S.B. Libre

14 January 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

