LATE BLOOMS: Tribute

They wrote you a tribute,
an obituary of sorts,
and whoever it was who wrote it
apparently did not know you a bit
so the tribute turned out to be
hollow, generic and perfunctory.
I guess there’s no longer anybody
who could have written
a tribute for you with more feeling
or with a more personal touch
to really tell your life story.
For those who were with you
at the beginning of your journey
either are in the Great Yonder already
or, by choice or circumstance, have strayed away
from the path of your idealistic journey.
So, as your journey reaches a bloody end,
we read an official tribute to you
that leaves in us a hollow feeling
and sadly we give you a salute
to bid you farewell.
Eric S.B. Libre
14 January 2022