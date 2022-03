From a low porch I scan

our rather narrow front yard

and watch the concreted street

just a few steps beyond our gate.

Cars of all shapes and sizes whiz by,

while in the yard flits a lone colorful butterfly.

Memories countless flash through my mind,

while my heart holds on to one elusive dream.

A noisy motorcade passes

with tarps and streamers, blaring promises

that long ago and many times we’ve heard

and until now wait to be fulfilled…

