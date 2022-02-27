NOMAD VERSES: Remember, just remember

By
Redmoon
-
mindaviews redmoon marcos mordeno nomad verses

Remember…
The political prisoners
Their mangled bodies
And distraught minds
In torture chambers

Remember…
The murdered farmers
Workers, priests, lawyers,
Doctors, writers, artists

Remember…
The peasants forced
Out of their villages
While their homes
Burned behind them

Remember…
The rape and plunder
Of indigenous lands
The death of forests
The poisoned fields

Remember…
The three thousand
Pairs of shoes
While millions
Walked the earth unshod

Remember…
The nation’s wealth
Stashed in foreign shores
While hunger
Stalked the land

– 27 February 2022

