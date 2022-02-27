NOMAD VERSES: Remember, just remember

Remember…

The political prisoners

Their mangled bodies

And distraught minds

In torture chambers

Remember…

The murdered farmers

Workers, priests, lawyers,

Doctors, writers, artists

Remember…

The peasants forced

Out of their villages

While their homes

Burned behind them

Remember…

The rape and plunder

Of indigenous lands

The death of forests

The poisoned fields

Remember…

The three thousand

Pairs of shoes

While millions

Walked the earth unshod

Remember…

The nation’s wealth

Stashed in foreign shores

While hunger

Stalked the land

– 27 February 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

