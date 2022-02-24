TURNING POINT: Way Marcosay

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 24 February) — The Cebuano-speaking kids born after the declaration of Martial Law up to that time when children’s activities were not yet mediated by computer screen, would start their game or any playful activity with the understanding “Way Marcosay.”

Meaning, that their game should be clean and wholesome; that there should be no cheating, deception, or fraudulent maneuver of any kind that could subvert fair play.

It’s a wonder how the teens and the kids in grade school, even as young as six years then, have become conscious of the devious rule of tyrant Ferdinand E. Marcos of the country. They despised his strategy and didn’t want its import into their world.

“Nangmarcos man gud, maong midaug.” They cheated that’s way they win the game.

In the lexicon of the young Marcos means Cheat.

And rightly so because Ferdinand E. Marcos was a great cheat.

Marcos is the patron saint of corrupt politicians, the role model in cheating, deception and fraudulence.

We are currently in an election season; it is timely to tell the COMELEC “Way Marcosay” as it manages the critical process of electing our leaders to run the government.

It is incumbent for the poll body to dispose with dispatch highly crucial pre-election cases, to project credibility and regain the trust and confidence of the people in its stewardship of the democratic exercise.

On the other hand, “Way Marcosay” ought to make every responsible citizen alert and vigilant in the conduct of the elections. And in line with our commemoration of the EDSA people power revolution, the vibrant noise to resonate in all campaign halls and nooks should be:

NO to tyranny!

NO to corruption!

NO to thieving politicians!

NO “Marcosay” again!

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental, Philippines.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

