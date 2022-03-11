TAUSUG IN DOHA: Drugs Harām Mayta’ Subay Natu’ Tuud Pu’puun Tinggalan

I

In akkal sin mānusiya’

Tuhan in nag anughara’

Ni’mat sangat landu’ halga’

Wājib yan maparihala’

II

Katān makakangi’ kaniya

Layui way pag isa-ruwa

In ahli mu pagpikila ra

Bat sila di’ mu ma anyaya

III

Shabu iban sin panāiban

Makalassun yan sin pikilan

Kabuhi’ way kasalāmatan

Sakit-silap in kananaman

IV

XTC, cocaine, cough syrup

Tantu makakangi’ utuk

Düwman iyadlawan kiyukuuk

Misan kansiyu tumanduk

V

Rugby, shabu, marijuana

In pikilan malimun lawa’

Piyagkugdan in maas bata’

Kawman landu’ nagkajuljana’

VI

In arta’ sin mau-maas mu

Magkalawa’ na kailu

In ikaw tuyu’ mamaylu

Piyami muna tuwi’ shabu

VII

Bang in pikilan mu kumangi’ na

Kaluwarga’ aturun kuntara

In ikaw kanila humalli’ na

Awun waktu mabunu’ muna sila

VIII

In kaybanan makapang lagut na

Tuktukun pangatud hās salaksa’

Pagsayu kakasi sa luggiya’

Andu’ in kabuhi’ naluppas na

IX

Awn da isab makapangusiba’ pa

In maas-langgung kalauwgan na

Makadāhit ampa makasusa

Sabab in pikilan nalassun na

X

Bukun tuud langug in hāl ini

Kumusug na in pag guni-guni

Manakaw na arta sin pagkahi

Bangman drugs in sila makapami

XI

Misan sin maas piya-iintul

Humukaw na misan mag iskul

Pa maas nila manugarul

Malawa’ in pag addat masūl

XII

Giyaha’ jantung limummi’ in nyawa

Sambil Tuhan diya na nagkuntara

In saytan bagay luggiya’ niya na

Halga’ pagka tau liyupa na

XIII

Maka hansul sa landu’ pikilun

Pais namanhud wayna nanamun

Mabut in buktun gali’ galiun

Sapantun ista’ sung pirituhun

XIV

Tau kawman kaymu hanggaun

Wayna pag tuwg marayaw ha düwm

Bang in bāy mu sin pulis raid-dun

In sila mamidpid damagun

XV

Malayu’ nakaw pa kasanyangan

Gumun buta na in lalabayan

Ina’ ama’ mu ha kasusahan

Di’ mu baha’ sila kaulungan??

XVI

Pagdayaw-baran langganaün

In kunsūmun mu patigidlumun

Hula’ kawman mu halubiluhun

Malawa’ kaymu bulan bituun

XVII

In kamu DEALER, ayaw ABUSER

Sabab NIYU laksa’ in na pa JAIL

Hundung na kamu bat wayna USER

Pa Tuhan kamu katān surrender

XVIII

Bang awn sakit ha laum kawman

Subay ra ubatan sin katān

Bang mag buta-bisu pasāran

Ündag migtus katiluagan

XIX

Bang kakasi awn na pasihati

In siya nag drugs na timagnai

Ūs-ūs kaw pa REHAB paubati

Bat di’ na magsusun ha mahuli

XX

In magpa ubat di’ ikaluman

Bukun tuud in yan kasipugan

Maraw pa masipug makaminsan

Ayaw na sin magsusun hawlihan

XXI

Subay lawagun in parsababan

Kusugan sambil duwaa pa Tuhan

Bangman dumayaw ra in pikilan

Mura-murahan hidul sin Tuhan

XXII

In Āgama nagpatumtum

Baran ayaw jawlakaun

Ayaran iban lasahun

Paangkatün parulihun

XXIII

Magām pag iskul in pyaruli

Bat way susunan ha mahuli

Mangadji’ pa madras humāti

Itindug in pag ammal sāli

XXIV

Uh taymanghurun ku mulliya

Pa akkal niyu parukuta

In kamu kaüwgan palmata

Sin Āgama Hula’ Bangsa ta

* * * *

Harām Drugs: Why It Must Be Eradicated and Shunned

English Translation By Warina Sushil A Jukuy

I

The intellect of mankind

is nurtured by The Lord God

A Gift so much priceless

Thus, it’s imperative to safeguard.

II

Everything that can ruin you

Avoid it don’t you think twice

Consider your beloved family

Oppress them you must not.

III

Shabu and its kith and kind

All these will just poison your mind

Your life will be devoid of bliss

Mental delusions you will experience.

IV

XTC, cocaine, cough syrup

Surely will blow your mind

Schizophrenic from dusk till dawn

You lock horns with anyone.

V

Rugby, shabu, marijuana

Engulfing your reason as if drowned

Hitting the young and old

In our community is chaos.

VI

Wealth of your parents

Is now vanishing

How adamantly you deny

But Truth is you’ve spent it to buy shabu.

VII

If your mind turns warped

Own family becomes foe to your sight

From them stay away you must

Time will come you’ll slay them in cold blood.

VIII

Others go berserk hacking wild

Chopping what seems thousand serpents to their eyes

But ònce lucid only realizing it’s their beloved own blood

How tragic to waste their precious lives.

IX

Others may even resort to rape

Their own elders and siblings violated

How terrifying and so appalling

Coz their darken minds deadly toxified.

X

Indeed, such matter is never a joke

Paranoia sets in, heightening

Stealing others’ riches to that extent

Just so drugs be bought for them to toke.

XI

Even if by parents not neglected

Desire for school has now waned

They’d rob their own parents

At times their respect lost in defiance.

XII

Heart rusty, soul tarnished

Even war against Allaah been declared

Accursed Satan now their true friend

Value of own humanity all forgotten.

XIII

How utterly devastating it is to think

Their skin numbed, could feel nothing

Until own arms they’d slice feeling no pain

Like fish slit ready for frying.

XIV

Local folks alarmed by you

Sleepless at night tossin and turnin

When cops suddenly raid your home

Not you but them stricken shall tremble.

XV

How far you’ve distanced yourself from serenity

A tangled tight knot is your blind path ahead

Your mother and father both forlorn

Don’t you even feel pity for them?

XVI

Your well-being by drugs is desecrated

Your tomorrow’s light obliterated

Consumed, your homeland into turmoil reduced

By the moon and stars you are eluded.

XVII

O you DEALER, don’t be ABUSER

You have thrown thousands to JAIL

Please stop so there’d be no more USER

To Allaah, you all must surrender.

XVIII

If a disease exist in our land

Together it must be healed by everyone

If we were just to turn a blind eye

It will permeate unchecked to afflict everyone.

XIX

If you perceive symptoms in your beloved manifesting

It’s a warning into drugs he’s initiating

Rush him to REHAB for immediate treatment

So you won’t regret at all in the end.

XX

It’s not embarrassing to seek a cure

Truly it can never be regarded as a shame

It’s better to be humiliated just once

Than in the end to be mortified with regret more than once.

XXI

The cause surely must be sought and found

To Our Lord our supplications let’s fortify

That may their minds be secured and sound

May this magnanimously be granted by Our Lord Allaah.

XXII

Islam has time and again reminded us

Sanctity of our body never to defile

To safeguard it and to love

To elevate it, and to cherish forevermore.

XXIII

It’s prudent to prioritize your study

So ultimately no remorse comes your way

Go learn your Deen in the Madrasa

Establish righteous deeds consistently.

XXIV

Oh my beloved noble brethren

Do etch it deeply in your minds

You are likened to the most prized priceless gems

Of our Deen, our Homeland and our Nation.

