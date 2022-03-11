TAUSUG IN DOHA: Drugs Harām Mayta’ Subay Natu’ Tuud Pu’puun Tinggalan

I
In akkal sin mānusiya’
Tuhan in nag anughara’
Ni’mat sangat landu’ halga’
Wājib yan maparihala’
II
Katān makakangi’ kaniya
Layui way pag isa-ruwa
In ahli mu pagpikila ra
Bat sila di’ mu ma anyaya
III
Shabu iban sin panāiban
Makalassun yan sin pikilan
Kabuhi’ way kasalāmatan
Sakit-silap in kananaman
IV
XTC, cocaine, cough syrup
Tantu makakangi’ utuk
Düwman iyadlawan kiyukuuk
Misan kansiyu tumanduk
V
Rugby, shabu, marijuana
In pikilan malimun lawa’
Piyagkugdan in maas bata’
Kawman landu’ nagkajuljana’
VI
In arta’ sin mau-maas mu
Magkalawa’ na kailu
In ikaw tuyu’ mamaylu
Piyami muna tuwi’ shabu
VII
Bang in pikilan mu kumangi’ na
Kaluwarga’ aturun kuntara
In ikaw kanila humalli’ na
Awun waktu mabunu’ muna sila
VIII
In kaybanan makapang lagut na
Tuktukun pangatud hās salaksa’
Pagsayu kakasi sa luggiya’
Andu’ in kabuhi’ naluppas na
IX
Awn da isab makapangusiba’ pa
In maas-langgung kalauwgan na
Makadāhit ampa makasusa
Sabab in pikilan nalassun na
X
Bukun tuud langug in hāl ini
Kumusug na in pag guni-guni
Manakaw na arta sin pagkahi
Bangman drugs in sila makapami
XI
Misan sin maas piya-iintul
Humukaw na misan mag iskul
Pa maas nila manugarul
Malawa’ in pag addat masūl
XII
Giyaha’ jantung limummi’ in nyawa
Sambil Tuhan diya na nagkuntara
In saytan bagay luggiya’ niya na
Halga’ pagka tau liyupa na
XIII
Maka hansul sa landu’ pikilun
Pais namanhud wayna nanamun
Mabut in buktun gali’ galiun
Sapantun ista’ sung pirituhun
XIV
Tau kawman kaymu hanggaun
Wayna pag tuwg marayaw ha düwm
Bang in bāy mu sin pulis raid-dun
In sila mamidpid damagun
XV
Malayu’ nakaw pa kasanyangan
Gumun buta na in lalabayan
Ina’ ama’ mu ha kasusahan
Di’ mu baha’ sila kaulungan??
XVI
Pagdayaw-baran langganaün
In kunsūmun mu patigidlumun
Hula’ kawman mu halubiluhun
Malawa’ kaymu bulan bituun
XVII
In kamu DEALER, ayaw ABUSER
Sabab NIYU laksa’ in na pa JAIL
Hundung na kamu bat wayna USER
Pa Tuhan kamu katān surrender
XVIII
Bang awn sakit ha laum kawman
Subay ra ubatan sin katān
Bang mag buta-bisu pasāran
Ündag migtus katiluagan
XIX
Bang kakasi awn na pasihati
In siya nag drugs na timagnai
Ūs-ūs kaw pa REHAB paubati
Bat di’ na magsusun ha mahuli
XX
In magpa ubat di’ ikaluman
Bukun tuud in yan kasipugan
Maraw pa masipug makaminsan
Ayaw na sin magsusun hawlihan
XXI
Subay lawagun in parsababan
Kusugan sambil duwaa pa Tuhan
Bangman dumayaw ra in pikilan
Mura-murahan hidul sin Tuhan
XXII
In Āgama nagpatumtum
Baran ayaw jawlakaun
Ayaran iban lasahun
Paangkatün parulihun
XXIII
Magām pag iskul in pyaruli
Bat way susunan ha mahuli
Mangadji’ pa madras humāti
Itindug in pag ammal sāli
XXIV
Uh taymanghurun ku mulliya
Pa akkal niyu parukuta
In kamu kaüwgan palmata
Sin Āgama Hula’ Bangsa ta
* * * *
Harām Drugs: Why It Must Be Eradicated and Shunned
English Translation By Warina Sushil A Jukuy
I
The intellect of mankind
is nurtured by The Lord God
A Gift so much priceless
Thus, it’s imperative to safeguard.
II
Everything that can ruin you
Avoid it don’t you think twice
Consider your beloved family
Oppress them you must not.
III
Shabu and its kith and kind
All these will just poison your mind
Your life will be devoid of bliss
Mental delusions you will experience.
IV
XTC, cocaine, cough syrup
Surely will blow your mind
Schizophrenic from dusk till dawn
You lock horns with anyone.
V
Rugby, shabu, marijuana
Engulfing your reason as if drowned
Hitting the young and old
In our community is chaos.
VI
Wealth of your parents
Is now vanishing
How adamantly you deny
But Truth is you’ve spent it to buy shabu.
VII
If your mind turns warped
Own family becomes foe to your sight
From them stay away you must
Time will come you’ll slay them in cold blood.
VIII
Others go berserk hacking wild
Chopping what seems thousand serpents to their eyes
But ònce lucid only realizing it’s their beloved own blood
How tragic to waste their precious lives.
IX
Others may even resort to rape
Their own elders and siblings violated
How terrifying and so appalling
Coz their darken minds deadly toxified.
X
Indeed, such matter is never a joke
Paranoia sets in, heightening
Stealing others’ riches to that extent
Just so drugs be bought for them to toke.
XI
Even if by parents not neglected
Desire for school has now waned
They’d rob their own parents
At times their respect lost in defiance.
XII
Heart rusty, soul tarnished
Even war against Allaah been declared
Accursed Satan now their true friend
Value of own humanity all forgotten.
XIII
How utterly devastating it is to think
Their skin numbed, could feel nothing
Until own arms they’d slice feeling no pain
Like fish slit ready for frying.
XIV
Local folks alarmed by you
Sleepless at night tossin and turnin
When cops suddenly raid your home
Not you but them stricken shall tremble.
XV
How far you’ve distanced yourself from serenity
A tangled tight knot is your blind path ahead
Your mother and father both forlorn
Don’t you even feel pity for them?
XVI
Your well-being by drugs is desecrated
Your tomorrow’s light obliterated
Consumed, your homeland into turmoil reduced
By the moon and stars you are eluded.
XVII
O you DEALER, don’t be ABUSER
You have thrown thousands to JAIL
Please stop so there’d be no more USER
To Allaah, you all must surrender.
XVIII
If a disease exist in our land
Together it must be healed by everyone
If we were just to turn a blind eye
It will permeate unchecked to afflict everyone.
XIX
If you perceive symptoms in your beloved manifesting
It’s a warning into drugs he’s initiating
Rush him to REHAB for immediate treatment
So you won’t regret at all in the end.
XX
It’s not embarrassing to seek a cure
Truly it can never be regarded as a shame
It’s better to be humiliated just once
Than in the end to be mortified with regret more than once.
XXI
The cause surely must be sought and found
To Our Lord our supplications let’s fortify
That may their minds be secured and sound
May this magnanimously be granted by Our Lord Allaah.
XXII
Islam has time and again reminded us
Sanctity of our body never to defile
To safeguard it and to love
To elevate it, and to cherish forevermore.
XXIII
It’s prudent to prioritize your study
So ultimately no remorse comes your way
Go learn your Deen in the Madrasa
Establish righteous deeds consistently.
XXIV
Oh my beloved noble brethren
Do etch it deeply in your minds
You are likened to the most prized priceless gems
Of our Deen, our Homeland and our Nation.