TAUSUG IN DOHA: Kuliglig

Nang ako’y nagmuni-muni

Tala ay aking binilang

Ikaw man ay nakakubli

Dama ko nariryan ka lamang

Ikaw ay kaibig-ibig

Himig mo’y kaaya-aya

Dagat simoy na kaylamig

Lumbay nabalot ng saya

Ang giliw mo tila tula

Galak sana’y ‘di mag wakas

Puso’t isip ko’y sumigla

Ikaw na lamang ang bukas

Pinuno sana ay ikaw

ay mapagkatiwalaan

‘Di ka man namin matanaw

Kami ay aalagaan



The crickets’ sound in the silence of night is deafening yet it spells quietude: a similitude of leaders who work in silence for the service of the people.

Translated into English by Warina Sushil A. Jukuy

Crickets

Deep in thought

I count the stars

You may be hidden

Yet I feel your presence

You are so adorable

Your melody enticing

How cool is the sea breeze

Wrapping my sorrows with joy

Your sweetness is like rhyme

Please make this ecstasy last

Enlivening my mind and heart

Tomorrow be you I hope

Leader be you I wish

Someone we can trust

You may be out of sight

But truly our guardian right

