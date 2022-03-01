TAUSUG IN DOHA: Kuliglig

By
Gamson Jr Mawallil Quijano
-

Nang ako’y nagmuni-muni
Tala ay aking binilang 
Ikaw man ay nakakubli
Dama ko nariryan ka lamang 

Ikaw ay kaibig-ibig
Himig mo’y kaaya-aya
Dagat simoy na kaylamig 
Lumbay nabalot ng saya

Ang giliw mo tila tula 
Galak sana’y ‘di mag wakas 
Puso’t isip ko’y sumigla
Ikaw na lamang ang bukas 

Pinuno sana ay ikaw
ay mapagkatiwalaan
‘Di ka man namin matanaw 
Kami ay aalagaan


The crickets’ sound in the silence of night is deafening yet it spells quietude: a similitude of leaders who work in silence for the service of the people.

Translated into English by Warina Sushil A. Jukuy

Crickets

Deep in thought
I count the stars 
You may be hidden
Yet I feel your presence 

You are so adorable 
Your melody enticing
How cool is the sea breeze 
Wrapping my sorrows with joy

Your sweetness is like rhyme
Please make this ecstasy last 
Enlivening my mind and heart
Tomorrow be you I hope

Leader be you I wish
Someone we can trust 
You may be out of sight
But truly our guardian right

