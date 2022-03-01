TAUSUG IN DOHA: Kuliglig

Nang ako’y nagmuni-muni
Tala ay aking binilang
Ikaw man ay nakakubli
Dama ko nariryan ka lamang
Ikaw ay kaibig-ibig
Himig mo’y kaaya-aya
Dagat simoy na kaylamig
Lumbay nabalot ng saya
Ang giliw mo tila tula
Galak sana’y ‘di mag wakas
Puso’t isip ko’y sumigla
Ikaw na lamang ang bukas
Pinuno sana ay ikaw
ay mapagkatiwalaan
‘Di ka man namin matanaw
Kami ay aalagaan
The crickets’ sound in the silence of night is deafening yet it spells quietude: a similitude of leaders who work in silence for the service of the people.
Translated into English by Warina Sushil A. Jukuy
Crickets
Deep in thought
I count the stars
You may be hidden
Yet I feel your presence
You are so adorable
Your melody enticing
How cool is the sea breeze
Wrapping my sorrows with joy
Your sweetness is like rhyme
Please make this ecstasy last
Enlivening my mind and heart
Tomorrow be you I hope
Leader be you I wish
Someone we can trust
You may be out of sight
But truly our guardian right