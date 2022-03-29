TURNING POINT: Neutral Against Whom?

Turning Point by William R. Adan, MindaViews

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 29 March) – Life-defining issues are often a choice between good and evil. The fear of what the devil may do if antagonized compels some people to take no side on an issue.

To see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing and do nothing is the frequently adopted stand to avoid real or imagined harm.

When decision has to be made, they would struggle to become invisible so as not to be counted with anyone. They would claim neutrality.

But can we be neutral in the fight between good and evil? If we do nothing to uphold what is good we are actually supporting and sustaining what is evil.

Mark Twain rightly raised the matter by asking: To whom are you neutral against?

But what can be worse than the cowardly idolatrous fanatic whose eyes cannot see anything else except the commanding sight of his idol and hears nothing but his mesmerizing voice.

History is replete with events where manipulative demagogues and their following of rabid zombies are the game changers of the political world.

The country today is in the midst of a political combat. The biggest challenge before the well-intentioned political combatants is in stopping the zombie rampage to the polls.

Political zombies are energized by blood money. A certain candidate has, incidentally, a huge reservoir of such energy drink. He is the one to beat.

On the other hand, can peace-loving countries stay neutral in the Putin carnage in Ukraine?

Taking side with the underdog invites some risks. But risk is always the price in making a stand for truth and justice to triumph.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental, Philippines.)

