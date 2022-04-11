POETRY: All That Matters

Isn’t it refreshing when the sea breeze blows?

Isn’t it therapeutic to see the roses in rows?

Isn’t it invigorating when the rain drizzle?

Isn’t it comforting when the snowstorms fizzle?

Why do you hate when you can love?

Why do you freeze when you can hug?

Why do you worry when you can be happy?

Don’t be selfish and don’t be snappy

For all that matters are:

not what you bought but what you built,

not what you got but what you shared,

not your success but your significance,

not what you learned but what you taught.

not your possession but your worth,

not your competence but your character,

not how long you will be remembered,

but by whom and for what.

